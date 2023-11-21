NAS Oceana celebrates retiring military working dog

231127-N-AC802-1031 Virginia Beach, Va. (Nov. 27, 2023) Military Working Dog (MWD) Misa X408 receives a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during her retirement ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Oceana. MWD Misa served for nine years as an explsoive detection dog and deployed with her handler to Kuwait and Syria. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Wollam)

