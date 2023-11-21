The District of Columbia National Guard 257th Army Band pose for a photograph Aug. 9, 2022. The band performs in concert missions throughout the National Capital Region, to include parades, and also accepts public requests. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by TSgt Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 07:59
|Photo ID:
|8141775
|VIRIN:
|220809-Z-EZ981-2027
|Resolution:
|8103x4558
|Size:
|27.89 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flutist hits different note as 2023 National Guard Army Bands Soldier of the Year [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Flutist hits different note as 2023 National Guard Army Bands Soldier of the Year
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT