    Flutist hits different note as 2023 National Guard Army Bands Soldier of the Year [Image 2 of 3]

    Flutist hits different note as 2023 National Guard Army Bands Soldier of the Year

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    The District of Columbia National Guard 257th Army Band pose for a photograph Aug. 9, 2022. The band performs in concert missions throughout the National Capital Region, to include parades, and also accepts public requests. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by TSgt Andrew Enriquez)

    Flutist hits different note as 2023 National Guard Army&nbsp;Bands Soldier of the Year

