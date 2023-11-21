The U.S. Army School of Music named Spc. Margaret Suarez, a flutist with the District of Columbia National Guard 257th Army Band, the National Guard Army Bands Soldier of the Year for 2023, Oct. 13, 2023. The purpose of The Army Bands Soldier/NCO of the Year Competition identifies those Army musicians who best embodied the concept of highly-trained, disciplined, holistically fit experts and professionals. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.18.2023 Date Posted: 11.29.2023 07:59 Photo ID: 8141773 VIRIN: 231118-F-PL327-1574 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.35 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flutist hits different note as 2023 National Guard Army Bands Soldier of the Year [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.