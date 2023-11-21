Soldiers instruct Belgian workforce during EHET drivers academy at APS-2 Zutendaal

A Soldier from the 51st Composite Truck Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, observes a Belgian host nation employee from Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, during an Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter drivers academy held at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium, Nov. 6-22. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
