    Soldiers instruct Belgian workforce during EHET drivers academy at APS-2 Zutendaal [Image 1 of 3]

    Soldiers instruct Belgian workforce during EHET drivers academy at APS-2 Zutendaal

    ZUTENDAAL, VLI, BELGIUM

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A Belgian host nation employee from Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, ground guides an M1300 Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter onto an M1302 trailer at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium during an EHET drivers academy held there NOV. 6-22. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 04:15
    Photo ID: 8141676
    VIRIN: 231129-A-SM279-5348
    Resolution: 1078x686
    Size: 225.51 KB
    Location: ZUTENDAAL, VLI, BE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers instruct Belgian workforce during EHET drivers academy at APS-2 Zutendaal [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

