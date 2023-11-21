Soldiers instruct Belgian workforce during EHET drivers academy at APS-2 Zutendaal

Soldier instructors from the 51st Composite Truck Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (first row), pose for a photo with Belgian host nation employees from Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, during an Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter drivers academy held at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, Belgium, in November. Also pictured here is 405th AFSB Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine and AFSBn-Benelux Sgt. Maj. Alejandro Romar. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

