Brig. Gen. Jose Rivera, the ARCENT G3, and Sgt. Maj. Robert Preusser, the ARCENT G3 senior enlisted advisor, speak to Clemson Army ROTC. A delegation from U.S. Army Central visited Clemson University’s Army ROTC program and the College of Engineering, Computing, and Applied Sciences Nov 17, 2023, in Clemson, S.C.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 20:55
|Photo ID:
|8141428
|VIRIN:
|231117-A-NS036-8756
|Resolution:
|1242x863
|Size:
|229.71 KB
|Location:
|CLEMSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ARCENT visits Clemson University [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Dwayne Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ARCENT visits Clemson University’s College of Engineering, Computing, and Applied Sciences
