Brig. Gen. Jose Rivera, the ARCENT G3, and Sgt. Maj. Robert Preusser, the ARCENT G3 senior enlisted advisor, speak to Clemson Army ROTC. A delegation from U.S. Army Central visited Clemson University’s Army ROTC program and the College of Engineering, Computing, and Applied Sciences Nov 17, 2023, in Clemson, S.C.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 20:55 Photo ID: 8141428 VIRIN: 231117-A-NS036-8756 Resolution: 1242x863 Size: 229.71 KB Location: CLEMSON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ARCENT visits Clemson University [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Dwayne Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.