ARCENT visits Clemson University

Lt. Col. Michael Tinker, the Task Force 39 deputy director, operates a semi-autonomous robot. Established in November 2022, Task Force 39 fosters an innovative culture in pursuit of regional and industry partnerships focused on generating future combat efficiency. It is an empowered, collaborative group of Soldiers energizing the innovation of thought, concepts, and processes to advance ARCENT’s capabilities. A delegation from U.S. Army Central visited Clemson University’s Army ROTC program and the College of Engineering, Computing, and Applied Sciences Nov 17, 2023, in Clemson, S.C.

