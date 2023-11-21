Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Mann, a professor of management and leader of the "Clemson Corps," gives the delegation a tour of the Scroll of Honor Memorial that lists the name of every Clemson graduate who died in combat. A delegation from U.S. Army Central visited Clemson University’s Army ROTC program and the College of Engineering, Computing, and Applied Sciences Nov 17, 2023, in Clemson, S.C.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 20:55
|Photo ID:
|8141423
|VIRIN:
|231117-A-NS036-8751
|Resolution:
|1428x952
|Size:
|324.14 KB
|Location:
|CLEMSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ARCENT visits Clemson University [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Dwayne Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ARCENT visits Clemson University’s College of Engineering, Computing, and Applied Sciences
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT