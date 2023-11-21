Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARCENT visits Clemson University

    ARCENT visits Clemson University

    CLEMSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Dwayne Bryant 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Mann, a professor of management at Clemson and leader of the "Clemson Corps", gives the delegation a history tour of Bowman Field and Tillman Hall from the Military Heritage Plaza on campus. A delegation from U.S. Army Central visited Clemson University’s Army ROTC program and the College of Engineering, Computing, and Applied Sciences Nov 17, 2023, in Clemson, S.C.

