    F-35A Lightning II takes off from Hill Air Force Base [Image 8 of 11]

    F-35A Lightning II takes off from Hill Air Force Base

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers 

    419th Fighter Wing

    An F-35A Lightning II takes off from Hill Air Force Base Nov. 21, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 18:11
    Photo ID: 8141246
    VIRIN: 231121-F-MI196-1287
    Resolution: 4628x3085
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Lightning II takes off from Hill Air Force Base [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jack Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Air Force Reserve Command
    F-35A Lightning II
    419th Fighter Wing

