A C-5M Super Galaxy taxis down the flightline shortly after landing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Nov. 8, 2023. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 18:11
|Photo ID:
|8141243
|VIRIN:
|231108-F-MI196-1313
|Resolution:
|6519x2017
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-5M Super Galaxy lands at Hill Air Force Base [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jack Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
