An F-35A Lightning II takes off from Hill Air Force Base Nov. 21, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 18:11
|Photo ID:
|8141247
|VIRIN:
|231121-F-MI196-1266
|Resolution:
|6021x4012
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35A Lightning II takes off from Hill Air Force Base [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jack Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
