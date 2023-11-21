Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployment preparation at Hill Air Force Base [Image 2 of 11]

    Deployment preparation at Hill Air Force Base

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Airmen inspect equipment prior to its deployment from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Nov. 8, 2023. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 18:11
    Photo ID: 8141239
    VIRIN: 231108-F-MI196-1085
    Resolution: 6742x4492
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployment preparation at Hill Air Force Base [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jack Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

