Deployed U.S. service members come together for a Thanksgiving meal at Air Base 201, Niger, Nov. 23, 2023. Installation senior leadership served traditional foods to personnel to enhance the “home away from home” atmosphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 05:01
|Photo ID:
|8140421
|VIRIN:
|231123-F-SV792-2098
|Resolution:
|4763x3175
|Size:
|10.89 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Service members share Thanksgiving meal down range [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
