U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Scheutzow, 409th Air Expeditionary Group commander, serves food to personnel during a Thanksgiving meal at Air Base 201, Niger, Nov. 23, 2023. Senior leaders from across the installation served food as a way to give back to the deployed members away from home during the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 05:01
|Photo ID:
|8140417
|VIRIN:
|231123-F-SV792-2062
|Resolution:
|5117x3411
|Size:
|8.39 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Service members share Thanksgiving meal down range [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
