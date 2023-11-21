Service members share Thanksgiving meal down range

U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Scheutzow, 409th Air Expeditionary Group commander, serves food to personnel during a Thanksgiving meal at Air Base 201, Niger, Nov. 23, 2023. Senior leaders from across the installation served food as a way to give back to the deployed members away from home during the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

Date Taken: 11.23.2023