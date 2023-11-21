Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service members share Thanksgiving meal down range [Image 5 of 6]

    Service members share Thanksgiving meal down range

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andy Gold discusses favorite holiday desserts while serving Thanksgiving meals to personnel at Air Base 201, Niger, Nov. 23, 2023. Personnel at AB 201 held aThanksgiving meal with traditional foods and joined together to build camaraderie while away from home for the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    deployed
    AFRICOM
    air base 201
    409th AEG
    deployed on Thanksgiving

