U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andy Gold discusses favorite holiday desserts while serving Thanksgiving meals to personnel at Air Base 201, Niger, Nov. 23, 2023. Personnel at AB 201 held aThanksgiving meal with traditional foods and joined together to build camaraderie while away from home for the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 05:01
|Photo ID:
|8140420
|VIRIN:
|231123-F-SV792-2100
|Resolution:
|5097x3398
|Size:
|12.15 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Service members share Thanksgiving meal down range [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
