U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andy Gold discusses favorite holiday desserts while serving Thanksgiving meals to personnel at Air Base 201, Niger, Nov. 23, 2023. Personnel at AB 201 held aThanksgiving meal with traditional foods and joined together to build camaraderie while away from home for the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 This work, Service members share Thanksgiving meal down range [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Rose Gudex