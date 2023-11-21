Service members share Thanksgiving meal down range

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Barton Land, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander, speaks to deployed personnel before a Thanksgiving meal at Air Base 201, Niger, Nov. 23, 2023. The holidays are often a difficult time for service members away from family and friends, but deployed members often come together to build a home away from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

