Service members share Thanksgiving meal down range

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Barton Land, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander, speaks to deployed personnel before a Thanksgiving meal at Air Base 201, Niger, Nov. 23, 2023. The holidays are often a difficult time for service members away from family and friends, but deployed members often come together to build a home away from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 05:01
|Photo ID:
|8140418
|VIRIN:
|231123-F-SV792-2003
|Resolution:
|4175x3252
|Size:
|9.08 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
