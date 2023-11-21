Seven Monuments Clean-up

231116-N-FQ994-1041 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (Nov. 16, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush’s (CVN 77) First Class Petty Officer Association teams up with Sailor 360 volunteers to clean seven historical monument sites on Naval Station Norfolk Nov. 16, 2023. George H.W. Bush is in a maintenance period at Naval Station Norfolk to complete preservation and upgrades in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert S. Price)

