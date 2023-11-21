Seven Monuments Clean-up

231116-N-FQ994-1035 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (Nov. 16, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Petty Officer Alexander Schubert, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), reads a tribute to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missle destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) at Naval Station Norfolk on Nov. 16, 2023. The George H.W. Bush’s First Class Petty Officer Association and Sailor 360 teams hosted a clean-up of seven historical monument sites on the base. George H.W. Bush is in a maintenance period at Naval Station Norfolk to complete preservation and upgrades in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert S. Price)

