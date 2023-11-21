Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seven Monuments Clean-up [Image 5 of 8]

    Seven Monuments Clean-up

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Price    

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    231116-N-FQ994-1088 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (Nov. 16, 2023) Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Don Paguyo, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), gives a tribute to the USS Iowa (BB 61) at Naval Station Norfolk on Nov. 16, 2023. The George H.W. Bush’s First Class Petty Officer Association and Sailor 360 teams hosted a clean-up of seven historical monument sites on the base. George H.W. Bush is in a maintenance period at Naval Station Norfolk to complete preservation and upgrades in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert S. Price)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 21:49
    Photo ID: 8140194
    VIRIN: 231116-N-FQ994-1088
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    First Class Petty Officers Association
    Sailor 360
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

