    Seven Monuments Clean-up [Image 3 of 8]

    Seven Monuments Clean-up

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Price    

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    231116-N-FQ994-1082 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (Nov. 16, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush’s (CVN 77) First Class Petty Officer Association teams up with Sailor 360 volunteers to clean seven historical monument sites on Naval Station Norfolk Nov. 16, 2023. George H.W. Bush is in a maintenance period at Naval Station Norfolk to complete preservation and upgrades in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert S. Price)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 21:49
    Photo ID: 8140192
    VIRIN: 231116-N-FQ994-1082
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seven Monuments Clean-up [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Robert Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Class Petty Officers Association
    Sailor 360
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

