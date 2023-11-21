Home at Last: Pilots with CVW-5 return to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

U.S. Navy Lt. Jacob Crucian, an F/A-18F Super Hornet pilot with Electromagnetic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, is welcomed back from deployment by his wife and children at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 14, 2023. CVW-5’s return marked the completion of their most recent deployment aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), where they projected airpower in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco)

