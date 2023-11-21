Home at Last: Pilots with CVW-5 return to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet pilots with Electromagnetic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, are welcomed back from deployment during a homecoming ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 14, 2023. CVW-5’s return marked the completion of their most recent deployment aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), where they projected airpower in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco)

