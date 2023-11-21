Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Home at Last: Pilots with CVW-5 return to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 7 of 8]

    Home at Last: Pilots with CVW-5 return to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet pilots with Electromagnetic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, are welcomed back from deployment during a homecoming ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 14, 2023. CVW-5’s return marked the completion of their most recent deployment aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), where they projected airpower in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Home at Last: Pilots with CVW-5 return to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Isaac Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    families
    homecoming
    reunion
    sailors
    pilots
    deployment

