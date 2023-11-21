U.S. Navy Lt. Brian Hall, center, and Lt. Noah Burns, right, both F/A-18F Super Hornet pilots with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, pose for a photo at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, after returning from deployment Nov. 14, 2023. CVW-5’s return marked the completion of their most recent deployment aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), where they projected airpower in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 11.27.2023 19:05 Photo ID: 8139995 VIRIN: 231114-M-PW644-1139 Resolution: 6836x4560 Size: 9.31 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Home at Last: Pilots with CVW-5 return to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Isaac Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.