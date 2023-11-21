Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Home at Last: Pilots with CVW-5 return to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 5 of 8]

    Home at Last: Pilots with CVW-5 return to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Lt. Brian Hall, center, and Lt. Noah Burns, right, both F/A-18F Super Hornet pilots with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, pose for a photo at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, after returning from deployment Nov. 14, 2023. CVW-5’s return marked the completion of their most recent deployment aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), where they projected airpower in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Home at Last: Pilots with CVW-5 return to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Isaac Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    families
    homecoming
    reunion
    sailors
    pilots
    deployment

