U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Steve Lozano, an F/A-18F Super Hornet pilot with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, is welcomed back from deployment by his wife at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 14, 2023. CVW-5’s return marked the completion of their most recent deployment aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), where they projected airpower in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 11.27.2023 19:05 Photo ID: 8139991 VIRIN: 231114-M-PW644-1053 Resolution: 3340x5007 Size: 5.82 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Home at Last: Pilots with CVW-5 return to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Isaac Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.