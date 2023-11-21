KFOR CIMIC Team Supplies Fire Station with Equipment

KFOR’s Regional Command-East Deputy Commander Col. Rita Holton and Viti Fire Chief Hetem Jakupi sign an agreement that supplies protective equipment and communication devices to the city of Viti’s Department of Health, Emergencies and Services in Viti, Kosovo, Sept. 5, 2023. Viti’s Deputy Mayor Hasan Aliu also gave remarks thanking KFOR for their support. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Gauret Stearns)

