    KFOR CIMIC Team Supplies Fire Station with Equipment

    KOSOVO

    09.06.2023

    Story by Sgt. Gauret Stearns 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    NATO’s Kosovo Force recently conducted a ceremony that provided the city of Viti’s Department of Health, Emergencies and Services in Viti, Kosovo, with protective equipment and communication devices.

    “The entire fire department is thankful to KFOR for the equipment we received today,” said Hetem Jakupi, Viti Fire Chief. “This will really help our daily operations.”

    The items that were provided to the department were seven phones and 20 waterproof boots.

    The effort was led by K20, a Liaison Monitoring Team as well as a Civil-Military Cooperation team under Kosovo Force Regional Command-East.

    Civil-military cooperation is a joint function comprising a set of capabilities integral to supporting the achievement of mission objectives and enabling NATO commands to participate effectively in a broad spectrum of civil-military interaction with diverse non-military actors.

    “First responders are vital in every community - we rely on the sacrifices of first responders to protect their neighbors in need during emergencies,” said Col. Rita Holton, Deputy Commanding Officer for Regional Command East. “I want to thank every man and woman on the force for their service and their commitment to everyone in their community. It is truly a blessing to be able to support your selfless service in some small way and we hope that this gift will help you support all those in need in your community.”

    KFOR RC-E, composed of Soldiers from ten contributing partner nations, is dedicated to maintaining a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999.

