    KFOR CIMIC Team Supplies Fire Station with Equipment [Image 7 of 7]

    KFOR CIMIC Team Supplies Fire Station with Equipment

    KOSOVO

    09.04.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Gauret Stearns 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    KFOR’s Regional Command-East Deputy Commander Col. Rita Holton and Viti Fire Chief Hetem Jakupi sign an agreement that supplies protective equipment and communication devices to the city of Viti’s Department of Health, Emergencies and Services in Viti, Kosovo, Sept. 5, 2023. Viti’s Deputy Mayor Hasan Aliu also gave remarks thanking KFOR for their support. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Gauret Stearns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 04:06
