U.S. and Swiss Multi-ship Flyover

Kosovo Force Regional Command - East conducted a multi ship training flight with Swiss Air Force pilots and US Army Black Hawk pilots and crews of 1/126th Aviation on November 21, 2023. Opportunities like this enhance interoperability and relationships with NATO partners.



(U.S. National Guard photos by Capt. Alexandra Curtis)

