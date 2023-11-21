Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Swiss Multi-ship Flyover [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. and Swiss Multi-ship Flyover

    KOSOVO

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Capt. Alexandra Curtis 

    110th Public Affairs Detachment

    Kosovo Force Regional Command - East conducted a multi ship training flight with Swiss Air Force pilots and US Army Black Hawk pilots and crews of 1/126th Aviation on November 21, 2023. Opportunities like this enhance interoperability and relationships with NATO partners.

    (U.S. National Guard photos by Capt. Alexandra Curtis)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
