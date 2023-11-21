Kosovo Force Regional Command - East conducted a multi ship training flight with Swiss Air Force pilots and US Army Black Hawk pilots and crews of 1/126th Aviation on November 21, 2023. Opportunities like this enhance interoperability and relationships with NATO partners.
(U.S. National Guard photos by Capt. Alexandra Curtis)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2023 04:43
|Photo ID:
|8138145
|VIRIN:
|231121-Z-PQ687-1002
|Resolution:
|6091x4054
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Swiss Multi-ship Flyover [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Alexandra Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT