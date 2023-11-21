EOD Airmen train at Fort Irwin’s National Training Center

Airmen from the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Flight, 812th Civil Engineer Squadron, carry their wounded team leader to a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter assigned to C Company, 2916th Aviation Battalion, during a training scenario called “Team Leader Down” at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, Oct. 19. (Air Force photo by Chloe Bonaccorsi)

Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 11.24.2023 Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US