Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EOD Airmen train at Fort Irwin’s National Training Center [Image 3 of 5]

    EOD Airmen train at Fort Irwin’s National Training Center

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Chloe Bonaccorsi 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen from the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Flight, 812th Civil Engineer Squadron, carry their wounded team leader to a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter assigned to C Company, 2916th Aviation Battalion, during a training scenario called “Team Leader Down” at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, Oct. 19. (Air Force photo by Chloe Bonaccorsi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023 11:44
    Photo ID: 8137902
    VIRIN: 231019-F-IC487-1081
    Resolution: 4392x2923
    Size: 8.55 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Airmen train at Fort Irwin’s National Training Center [Image 5 of 5], by Chloe Bonaccorsi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EOD Airmen train at Fort Irwin’s National Training Center
    EOD Airmen train at Fort Irwin’s National Training Center
    EOD Airmen train at Fort Irwin’s National Training Center
    EOD Airmen train at Fort Irwin’s National Training Center
    EOD Airmen train at Fort Irwin’s National Training Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    EOD Airmen train at Fort Irwin&rsquo;s National Training Center

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    National Training Center
    UH-60 Blackhawk
    Edwards Air Force Base
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    412th Test Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT