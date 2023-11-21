Airmen from the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Flight, 812th Civil Engineer Squadron, carry their wounded team leader to a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter assigned to C Company, 2916th Aviation Battalion, during a training scenario called “Team Leader Down” at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, Oct. 19. (Air Force photo by Chloe Bonaccorsi)
EOD Airmen train at Fort Irwin’s National Training Center
