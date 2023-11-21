An Airman from the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Flight, 812th Civil Engineer Squadron, investigates a suspected weapon cache during a training exercise at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, Oct. 19. (Air Force photo by Chloe Bonaccorsi)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2023 11:44
|Photo ID:
|8137901
|VIRIN:
|231019-F-IC487-1249
|Resolution:
|4737x3153
|Size:
|8.25 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
EOD Airmen train at Fort Irwin’s National Training Center
