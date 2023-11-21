EOD Airmen train at Fort Irwin’s National Training Center

Airmen from the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Flight, 812th Civil Engineer Squadron, brief an Army flight paramedic on a patient’s status before handing him over to the air medevac team during a training event at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, Oct. 19. (Air Force photo by Chloe Bonaccorsi)

