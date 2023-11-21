Airmen from the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Flight, 812th Civil Engineer Squadron, brief an Army flight paramedic on a patient’s status before handing him over to the air medevac team during a training event at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, Oct. 19. (Air Force photo by Chloe Bonaccorsi)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2023 11:44
|Photo ID:
|8137900
|VIRIN:
|231019-F-IC487-1072
|Resolution:
|4555x3032
|Size:
|9.36 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD Airmen train at Fort Irwin’s National Training Center [Image 5 of 5], by Chloe Bonaccorsi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
EOD Airmen train at Fort Irwin’s National Training Center
