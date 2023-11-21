An Airman from the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Flight, 812th Civil Engineer Squadron, searches for training explosives during an exercise at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, Oct. 19. (Air Force photo by Chloe Bonaccorsi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 11.24.2023 11:44 Photo ID: 8137905 VIRIN: 231019-F-IC487-1446 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 10.34 MB Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD Airmen train at Fort Irwin’s National Training Center [Image 5 of 5], by Chloe Bonaccorsi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.