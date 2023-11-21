Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sustainment Soldiers Celebrate Thanksgiving in Poland [Image 6 of 9]

    Sustainment Soldiers Celebrate Thanksgiving in Poland

    KARLIKI, POLAND

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division’s Task Force Provider receive a Thanksgiving meal at the dining facility in Forward Operating Site Karliki, Poland, Nov. 23, 2023. The 3rd DSB is currently deployed as part of a rotation of forces supporting multinational training and operations across more than 13 European countries to build interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and regional security partners and deter aggression on NATO’s eastern flank. Sustainment Soldiers stationed throughout Poland converged on FOS Karliki and FOS Powidz, where senior leaders served the holiday meal to honor their deployed Soldiers whose voluntary service is a credit to all Americans and who share a common commitment to the defense of, and love for, the United States.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.23.2023 08:52
    Photo ID: 8137387
    VIRIN: 231123-A-FW799-1006
    Resolution: 6146x4097
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: KARLIKI, PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainment Soldiers Celebrate Thanksgiving in Poland [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sustainment Soldiers Celebrate Thanksgiving in Poland
    Sustainment Soldiers Celebrate Thanksgiving in Poland
    Sustainment Soldiers Celebrate Thanksgiving in Poland
    Sustainment Soldiers Celebrate Thanksgiving in Poland
    Sustainment Soldiers Celebrate Thanksgiving in Poland
    Sustainment Soldiers Celebrate Thanksgiving in Poland
    Sustainment Soldiers Celebrate Thanksgiving in Poland
    Sustainment Soldiers Celebrate Thanksgiving in Poland
    Sustainment Soldiers Celebrate Thanksgiving in Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    3rd Infantry Division
    Total Force Policy
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT