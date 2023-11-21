From left, U.S. Army Col. Jennifer McDonough, commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, Command Sgt. Maj. Cory D. Wemhoff, a senior noncommissioned officer of the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd DSB, 3rd ID, Lt. Col. Darsharee Saik, commander of the 87th DSSB, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Campbell, senior noncommissioned officer of the 3rd DSB, pose for a photo during Thanksgiving in Forward Operating Site Karliki, Poland, Nov. 23, 2023. The 3rd DSB is currently deployed as part of a rotation of forces supporting multinational training and operations across more than 13 European countries to build interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and regional security partners and deter aggression on NATO’s eastern flank. Sustainment Soldiers stationed throughout Poland converged on FOS Karliki and FOS Powidz, where senior leaders served the holiday meal to honor their deployed Soldiers whose voluntary service is a credit to all Americans and who share a common commitment to the defense of, and love for, the United States.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.23.2023 08:55 Photo ID: 8137385 VIRIN: 231123-A-FW799-1004 Resolution: 5956x3971 Size: 2.69 MB Location: KARLIKI, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sustainment Soldiers Celebrate Thanksgiving in Poland [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.