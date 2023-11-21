U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division’s Task Force Provider receive a Thanksgiving meal at the dining facility in Forward Operating Site Karliki, Poland, Nov. 23, 2023. The 3rd DSB is currently deployed as part of a rotation of forces supporting multinational training and operations across more than 13 European countries to build interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and regional security partners and deter aggression on NATO’s eastern flank. Sustainment Soldiers stationed throughout Poland converged on FOS Karliki and FOS Powidz, where senior leaders served the holiday meal to honor their deployed Soldiers whose voluntary service is a credit to all Americans and who share a common commitment to the defense of, and love for, the United States.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.23.2023 08:56 Photo ID: 8137381 VIRIN: 231123-A-FW799-1001 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 2.9 MB Location: KARLIKI, PL Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sustainment Soldiers Celebrate Thanksgiving in Poland [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.