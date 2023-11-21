Sustainment Soldiers Celebrate Thanksgiving in Poland

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Darsharee Saik, commander of the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Cory D. Wemhoff, senior noncommissioned officer of the 87th DSSB, serve meals to Soldiers during Thanksgiving in Karliki, Poland, Nov. 23, 2023. The 3rd DSB is currently deployed as part of a rotation of forces supporting multinational training and operations across more than 13 European countries to build interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and regional security partners and deter aggression on NATO’s eastern flank. Sustainment Soldiers stationed throughout Poland converged on FOS Karliki and FOS Powidz, where senior leaders served the holiday meal to honor their deployed Soldiers whose voluntary service is a credit to all Americans and who share a common commitment to the defense of, and love for, the United States.

