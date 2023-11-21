U.S. Marines Celebrate Thanksgiving on Camp Foster

U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Richard Nelson, a food technician for base food service, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Maj. Gen. Stephen Liszewski, the commanding general of MCIPAC, and Sgt. Kameron Franklin, a cook on watch with base food services, MCIPAC pose for a photo during a Thanksgiving meal at the Camp Foster mess hall, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 23, 2023. The mess hall provided a holiday meal to service members stationed on Camp Foster to build unit cohesion and camaraderie during the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Frank Webb)

