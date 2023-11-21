U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Richard Nelson, a food technician for base food service, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Maj. Gen. Stephen Liszewski, the commanding general of MCIPAC, and Sgt. Kameron Franklin, a cook on watch with base food services, MCIPAC pose for a photo during a Thanksgiving meal at the Camp Foster mess hall, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 23, 2023. The mess hall provided a holiday meal to service members stationed on Camp Foster to build unit cohesion and camaraderie during the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Frank Webb)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2023 05:18
|Photo ID:
|8137321
|VIRIN:
|231123-M-VN506-1046
|Resolution:
|5532x3688
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|MEMPHIS, TN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marines Celebrate Thanksgiving on Camp Foster [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS
