U.S. Marines Celebrate Thanksgiving on Camp Foster

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kameron Franklin, a cook on watch with base food services, Marine Corps Installations Pacific carves a turkey during a Thanksgiving meal at the Camp Foster mess hall, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 23, 2023. The mess hall provided a holiday meal to service members stationed on Camp Foster to build unit cohesion and camaraderie during the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Frank Webb)

Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.23.2023 Location: OKINAWA, JP Hometown: MEMPHIS, TN, US