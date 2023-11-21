Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Celebrate Thanksgiving on Camp Foster [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Marines Celebrate Thanksgiving on Camp Foster

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Frank Webb 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. service members, Status of Forces Agreement personnel, and Master Labor Contractors enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at the Camp Foster mess hall, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 23, 2023. The mess hall provided a holiday meal to service members stationed on Camp Foster to build unit cohesion and camaraderie during the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Frank Webb)

