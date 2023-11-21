U.S. service members, Status of Forces Agreement personnel, and Master Labor Contractors enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at the Camp Foster mess hall, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 23, 2023. The mess hall provided a holiday meal to service members stationed on Camp Foster to build unit cohesion and camaraderie during the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Frank Webb)
11.23.2023
11.23.2023
|8137319
|231123-M-VN506-1041
|4900x3267
|913.87 KB
|Location:
CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|5
|1
This work, U.S. Marines Celebrate Thanksgiving on Camp Foster [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
