Camp Casey Celebrates Thanksgiving for Service Members

The Warrior Restaurant, Camp Casey’s main dining facility, held a 90’s themed Thanksgiving event for unaccompanied soldiers, KATUSA’s and civilians on Camp Casey. Nov. 23. During the event, senior leadership from the installation served service members a variety of food including steak, lobster, roasted pig, ham and a variety of sides and desserts. Camp Casey continues to ensure our military members feel a sense of camaraderie and appreciation when away from home during the holidays. (U.S. Army Photos by Pvt. Bryson Walker)

