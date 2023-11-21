Camp Casey Celebrates Thanksgiving for Service Members

Photo By Pvt. Bryson Walker | The Warrior Restaurant, Camp Casey’s main dining facility, held a 90’s themed...... read more read more Photo By Pvt. Bryson Walker | The Warrior Restaurant, Camp Casey’s main dining facility, held a 90’s themed Thanksgiving event for unaccompanied soldiers, KATUSA’s and civilians on Camp Casey. Nov. 23. During the event, senior leadership from the installation served service members a variety of food including steak, lobster, roasted pig, ham and a variety of sides and desserts. Camp Casey continues to ensure our military members feel a sense of camaraderie and appreciation when away from home during the holidays. (U.S. Army Photos by Pvt. Bryson Walker) see less | View Image Page

CAMP CASEY, South Korea - Dining facilities across Camp Casey served a taste of home with an impressive Thanksgiving feast for thousands of unaccompanied service members, KATUSAs, and civilians on Nov. 23.

The Warrior Restaurant, Camp Casey’s main dining facility, held a 90’s themed Thanksgiving event and prepared a broad menu of ham, steaks, lobster, turkey, roasted pig and a variety of sides and desserts with preparations starting days in advance.



“The importance of this event helps embrace soldiers away from their families,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Isaac Arhin, Warrior Restaurant DFAC Manager. “The Army is a big family, so we get together and make it happen.”



As is tradition, senior leaders from throughout the installation dressed in their best to serve service members the holiday feast and thank them for their service.



“[Serving] is a part of our way of saying thank you to [soldiers] sacrifice and thank you for everything that they do on a day to day basis,” said Lt. Col. Peter Crosthwaite, 2-20 Field Artillery Commander. “They keep our amazing country safe and put this amazing American image forward in other countries.”



Crosthwaite also highlighted the importance of soldiers feeling a sense of home, even when far from their families, especially on major holidays.

“When we’re overseas we try and make a big deal about [thanksgiving]; we have a lot of people away from their families," Crosthwaite said " When it’s around the holidays whether it be thanksgiving or Christmas, we try and make it a more lively experience for the soldiers.”



Through the combined efforts of the Warrior Restaurant and installation leadership, a successful Thanksgiving dinner was accomplished, showcasing appreciation for our service members and attendees.