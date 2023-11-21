The Warrior Restaurant, Camp Casey’s main dining facility, held a 90’s themed Thanksgiving event for unaccompanied soldiers, KATUSA’s and civilians on Camp Casey. Nov. 23. During the event, senior leadership from the installation served service members a variety of food including steak, lobster, roasted pig, ham and a variety of sides and desserts. Camp Casey continues to ensure our military members feel a sense of camaraderie and appreciation when away from home during the holidays. (U.S. Army Photos by Pvt. Bryson Walker)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2023 04:13
|Photo ID:
|8137309
|VIRIN:
|231123-A-BW769-9230
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|917.36 KB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Casey Celebrates Thanksgiving for Service Members [Image 8 of 8], by PV2 Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Casey Celebrates Thanksgiving for Service Members
