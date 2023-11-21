Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Casey Celebrates Thanksgiving for Service Members [Image 6 of 8]

    Camp Casey Celebrates Thanksgiving for Service Members

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    The Warrior Restaurant, Camp Casey’s main dining facility, held a 90’s themed Thanksgiving event for unaccompanied soldiers, KATUSA’s and civilians on Camp Casey. Nov. 23. During the event, senior leadership from the installation served service members a variety of food including steak, lobster, roasted pig, ham and a variety of sides and desserts. Camp Casey continues to ensure our military members feel a sense of camaraderie and appreciation when away from home during the holidays. (U.S. Army Photos by Pvt. Bryson Walker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.23.2023 04:13
    Photo ID: 8137313
    VIRIN: 231123-A-BW769-2538
    Resolution: 5652x3768
    Size: 658.44 KB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Casey Celebrates Thanksgiving for Service Members [Image 8 of 8], by PV2 Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Casey Celebrates Thanksgiving for Service Members
    Camp Casey Celebrates Thanksgiving for Service Members
    Camp Casey Celebrates Thanksgiving for Service Members
    Camp Casey Celebrates Thanksgiving for Service Members
    Camp Casey Celebrates Thanksgiving for Service Members
    Camp Casey Celebrates Thanksgiving for Service Members
    Camp Casey Celebrates Thanksgiving for Service Members
    Camp Casey Celebrates Thanksgiving for Service Members

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Casey Celebrates Thanksgiving for Service Members

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM-Pacific
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT