Premier CBRNE command holds annual Turkey Bowl on Aberdeen Proving Ground

Noncommissioned officers competed against officers during the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Turkey Bowl on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Nov. 22. The NCO team held off the officer team, 21 – 20, during the game on Fanshaw Field. U.S. Army photo by Angel D. Martinez-Navedo.

