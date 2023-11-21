Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Premier CBRNE command holds annual Turkey Bowl on Aberdeen Proving Ground [Image 4 of 8]

    Premier CBRNE command holds annual Turkey Bowl on Aberdeen Proving Ground

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Angel Martinez-Navedo 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Noncommissioned officers competed against officers during the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Turkey Bowl on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Nov. 22. The NCO team held off the officer team, 21 – 20, during the game on Fanshaw Field. U.S. Army photo by Angel D. Martinez-Navedo.

    Thanksgiving
    Turkey Bowl
    flag football
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    20th CBRNE Command

